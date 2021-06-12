KOREA ELECTRIC POWER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power last released its quarterly earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $13.15 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Korea Electric Power has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KOREA ELECTRIC POWER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KEP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Korea Electric Power in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Korea Electric Power stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KEP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Korea Electric Power

YATRA ONLINE (NASDAQ:YTRA) EARNINGS ESTIMATES (NASDAQ:YTRA)

IS YATRA ONLINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:YTRA)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Yatra Online in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Yatra Online stock.

Yatra Online

JOHN WILEY & SONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:JW.A)

John Wiley & Sons last released its quarterly earnings data on June 10th, 2021. The reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.23. The company earned $536.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Its revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. John Wiley & Sons has generated $2.40 earnings per share over the last year. John Wiley & Sons has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN JOHN WILEY & SONS? (NYSE:JW.A)

ADVAXIS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis last posted its earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. Advaxis has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Advaxis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADVAXIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ADXS)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Advaxis in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Advaxis stock.

Advaxis