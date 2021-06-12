THOR INDUSTRIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries last announced its earnings data on June 7th, 2021. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company earned $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Thor Industries has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3. Thor Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, September 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THOR INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:THO)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Thor Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Thor Industries stock.

THE LOVESAC EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac last announced its earnings results on June 8th, 2021. The reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The company earned $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. The Lovesac has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.0. The Lovesac has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE LOVESAC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LOVE)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Lovesac in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Lovesac stock.

FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS (NASDAQ FRSX) EARNINGS HISTORY BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FRSX)

IS FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FRSX)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Foresight Autonomous in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Foresight Autonomous stock.

ORAGENICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics last issued its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Oragenics has generated ($0.47) earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ORAGENICS? (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

