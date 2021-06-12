ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors last released its quarterly earnings results on June 7th, 2021. The reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors has generated $3.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9.

IS ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ASO)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors in the last year. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Academy Sports and Outdoors stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors

VERA BRADLEY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley last posted its earnings data on June 8th, 2021. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Vera Bradley has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.9. Vera Bradley has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERA BRADLEY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VRA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vera Bradley in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Vera Bradley stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VRA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Vera Bradley

(NASDAQ:BLCT)

IS BLUECITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLCT)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BlueCity in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” BlueCity stock.

BlueCity

AKARI THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akari Therapeutics has generated ($0.54) earnings per share over the last year.

IS AKARI THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AKTX)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Akari Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Akari Therapeutics stock.

Akari Therapeutics