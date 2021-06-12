VAIL RESORTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts last issued its earnings data on June 6th, 2021. The reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts has generated $3.19 earnings per share over the last year. Vail Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VAIL RESORTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MTN)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vail Resorts in the last year. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Vail Resorts stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MTN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences last issued its earnings results on June 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Anixa Biosciences has generated ($0.45) earnings per share over the last year. Anixa Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANIXA BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ANIX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Anixa Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Anixa Biosciences stock.

JOHN WILEY & SONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons last issued its earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $482.91 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. John Wiley & Sons has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN JOHN WILEY & SONS? (NYSE:JW.B)

KASPIEN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:KSPN)

Kaspien last released its quarterly earnings data on June 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. Kaspien has generated ($2.10) earnings per share over the last year. Kaspien has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, September 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KASPIEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KSPN)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kaspien in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kaspien stock.

