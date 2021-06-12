CALAVO GROWERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers last posted its earnings data on June 7th, 2021. The reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Its revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Calavo Growers has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year. Calavo Growers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CALAVO GROWERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CVGW)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Calavo Growers in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Calavo Growers stock.

NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:NEPT) EARNINGS ESTIMATES (NASDAQ:NEPT)

IS NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NEPT)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Neptune Wellness Solutions stock.

GENPREX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex last posted its earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Genprex has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Genprex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENPREX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GNPX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genprex in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Genprex stock.

MICROBOT MEDICAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 30th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Microbot Medical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS MICROBOT MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MBOT)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Microbot Medical in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Microbot Medical stock.

