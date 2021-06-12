UIPATH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath last released its quarterly earnings data on June 7th, 2021. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. UiPath has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS UIPATH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PATH)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UiPath in the last twelve months. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” UiPath stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PATH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

UiPath

OXFORD INDUSTRIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries last issued its quarterly earnings data on June 8th, 2021. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oxford Industries has generated ($1.81) earnings per share over the last year. Oxford Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OXFORD INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OXM)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oxford Industries in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Oxford Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OXM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Oxford Industries

SEELOS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:SEEL) EARNINGS ESTIMATES (NASDAQ:SEEL)

IS SEELOS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SEEL)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Seelos Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Seelos Therapeutics stock.

Seelos Therapeutics

GTT COMMUNICATIONS (NYSE:GTT) EARNINGS ESTIMATES (NYSE:GTT)

IS GTT COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GTT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GTT Communications in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” GTT Communications stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GTT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GTT Communications