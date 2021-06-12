REV GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group last announced its earnings data on June 6th, 2021. The reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. REV Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REV GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:REVG)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for REV Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” REV Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in REVG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

REV Group

CAMPBELL SOUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup last released its earnings data on June 8th, 2021. The reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm earned $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell Soup has generated $2.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Campbell Soup has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAMPBELL SOUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CPB)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Campbell Soup in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Campbell Soup stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CPB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Campbell Soup

GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 13th, 2021. The reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm earned $44.41 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.3. GreenTree Hospitality Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GHG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” GreenTree Hospitality Group stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group

TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES (NASDAQ TRCH) EARNINGS HISTORY BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TRCH)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES? (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Wall Street analysts have given Torchlight Energy Resources a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Torchlight Energy Resources wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.