FTC SOLAR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar last issued its quarterly earnings data on June 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. FTC Solar has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. FTC Solar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FTC SOLAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FTCI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FTC Solar in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” FTC Solar stock.

FTC Solar

LAKELAND INDUSTRIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries last released its earnings data on June 8th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Lakeland Industries has generated $4.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.4. Lakeland Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LAKELAND INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LAKE)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lakeland Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lakeland Industries stock.

Lakeland Industries

CHINA INDEX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CIH)

China Index last released its quarterly earnings data on March 12th, 2021. The reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $27.48 million during the quarter. China Index has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. China Index has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

TIMBER PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $0.10 million during the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

