AMERICAN SOFTWARE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software last posted its quarterly earnings data on June 7th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.5. American Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN SOFTWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Software in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” American Software stock.

American Software

ENZO BIOCHEM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem last issued its earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The medical research company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Enzo Biochem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ENZO BIOCHEM? (NYSE:ENZ)

TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation last released its quarterly earnings results on March 23rd, 2021. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year.

IS TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TNP)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tsakos Energy Navigation stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation

SOLITARIO ZINC EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc last announced its earnings results on March 5th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Solitario Zinc has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year.

IS SOLITARIO ZINC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Solitario Zinc in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Solitario Zinc stock.

Solitario Zinc