MOMO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo last issued its quarterly earnings data on June 7th, 2021. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. The company earned $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Momo has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Momo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOMO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MOMO)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Momo in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Momo stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MOMO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Momo

DAKTRONICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Daktronics last issued its earnings results on June 8th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Daktronics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.6. Daktronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN DAKTRONICS? (NASDAQ:DAKT)

ZEDGE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Zedge last announced its quarterly earnings results on June 9th, 2021. The reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.6. Zedge has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZEDGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zedge in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zedge stock.

Zedge

VIRCO MFG. EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. last issued its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The firm earned $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Virco Mfg. has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year.

IS VIRCO MFG. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VIRC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Virco Mfg. in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Virco Mfg. stock.

Virco Mfg.