STITCH FIX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix last issued its quarterly earnings results on June 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix has generated ($0.66) earnings per share over the last year. Stitch Fix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, September 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STITCH FIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SFIX)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stitch Fix in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Stitch Fix stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SFIX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International last released its earnings data on April 15th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Perma-Pipe International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL? (NASDAQ:PPIH)

SIGNET JEWELERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers last released its quarterly earnings data on June 9th, 2021. The reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year. Signet Jewelers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIGNET JEWELERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SIG)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Signet Jewelers in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Signet Jewelers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SIG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International last announced its quarterly earnings data on June 9th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year. SeaChange International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SEAC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SeaChange International in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” SeaChange International stock.

