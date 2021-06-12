COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications last announced its earnings results on June 7th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company earned $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. Its revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Comtech Telecommunications has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year. Comtech Telecommunications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CMTL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Comtech Telecommunications in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Comtech Telecommunications stock.

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS (NYSE:CCEP) EARNINGS ESTIMATES (NYSE:CCEP)

IS COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CCEP)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock.

ASTRONOVA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova last announced its earnings data on June 9th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.9. AstroNova has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOUSTON AMERICAN ENERGY (NYSEAMERICAN HUSA) EARNINGS HISTORY BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

