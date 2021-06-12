MARVELL TECHNOLOGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology last released its quarterly earnings results on June 6th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year. Marvell Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARVELL TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRVL)

25 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marvell Technology in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 22 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Marvell Technology stock.

Marvell Technology

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA (NYSE IRS) EARNINGS HISTORY BY QUARTER (NYSE:IRS)

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EBR.B)

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $666.65 million during the quarter. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners last released its quarterly earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company earned $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Dynagas LNG Partners has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.4. Dynagas LNG Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DLNG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Dynagas LNG Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DLNG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Dynagas LNG Partners