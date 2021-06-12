G-III APPAREL GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group last released its earnings results on June 6th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group has generated $0.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.6. G-III Apparel Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS G-III APPAREL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GIII)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for G-III Apparel Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” G-III Apparel Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GIII, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

G-III Apparel Group

GAMESTOP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GME)

GameStop last posted its quarterly earnings results on June 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. The business earned $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GameStop has generated ($2.14) earnings per share over the last year. GameStop has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GAMESTOP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GME)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GameStop in the last year. There are currently 5 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “sell” GameStop stock.

GameStop

MISSION PRODUCE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce last announced its earnings results on June 9th, 2021. The reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Mission Produce has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.1.

IS MISSION PRODUCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVO)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mission Produce in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mission Produce stock.

Mission Produce

AZURE POWER GLOBAL (NYSE:AZRE) EARNINGS ESTIMATES (NYSE:AZRE)

IS AZURE POWER GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AZRE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Azure Power Global in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Azure Power Global stock.

Azure Power Global