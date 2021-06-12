JIAYIN GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group last released its quarterly earnings data on June 6th, 2021. The reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. Jiayin Group has generated $0.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Jiayin Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JIAYIN GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JFIN)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Jiayin Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Jiayin Group stock.

VERINT SYSTEMS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems last released its quarterly earnings data on June 8th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business earned $201 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Verint Systems has generated $2.65 earnings per share over the last year. Verint Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERINT SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VRNT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Verint Systems in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Verint Systems stock.

AURORA MOBILE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile last posted its quarterly earnings results on June 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.89. Aurora Mobile has generated ($0.21) earnings per share over the last year. Aurora Mobile has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AURORA MOBILE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JG)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aurora Mobile in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aurora Mobile stock.

GWG (NASDAQ GWGH) EARNINGS HISTORY BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GWGH)

