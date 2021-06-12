COUPA SOFTWARE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software last posted its quarterly earnings data on June 6th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software has generated ($1.56) earnings per share over the last year. Coupa Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COUPA SOFTWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COUP)

23 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Coupa Software in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings, 14 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Coupa Software stock.

Coupa Software

J.JILL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill last issued its earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $1.06. The business earned $120.43 million during the quarter. J.Jill has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. J.Jill has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS J.JILL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JILL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for J.Jill in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” J.Jill stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in JILL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

J.Jill

51JOB EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job last announced its earnings results on March 18th, 2021. The reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. 51job has generated $2.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.4. 51job has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

MERRIMACK PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

