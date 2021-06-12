BEST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BEST)

BEST last released its earnings data on June 7th, 2021. The reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Its revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BEST has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year. BEST has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BEST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BEST)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BEST in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” BEST stock.

SK TELECOM CO.,LTD (NYSE:SKM) EARNINGS ESTIMATES (NYSE:SKM)

IS SK TELECOM CO.,LTD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SKM)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock.

CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CGRN)

Capstone Green Energy last released its earnings results on June 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Capstone Green Energy has generated ($2.70) earnings per share over the last year. Capstone Green Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CGRN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Capstone Green Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Capstone Green Energy stock.

SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group last issued its earnings results on April 15th, 2021. The textile maker reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.40 by $9.13. The firm had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter. Sequential Brands Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP? (NASDAQ:SQBG)

