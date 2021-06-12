THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio last announced its quarterly earnings results on June 6th, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The Duckhorn Portfolio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NAPA)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Duckhorn Portfolio stock.

BROWN-FORMAN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BF.B)

Brown-Forman last announced its earnings results on June 9th, 2021. The reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The company earned $812 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brown-Forman has generated $1.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.0. Brown-Forman has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BROWN-FORMAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BF.B)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brown-Forman in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Brown-Forman stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BF.B, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment last released its quarterly earnings results on June 9th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has generated ($4.70) earnings per share over the last year. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PLAY)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock.

EHANG EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang last posted its earnings data on April 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $8.37 million during the quarter. EHang has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year.

IS EHANG A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EHang in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” EHang stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

