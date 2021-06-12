ARGAN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AGX)

Argan last posted its earnings results on June 7th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.33. Argan has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.8. Argan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARGAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AGX)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Argan in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Argan stock.

Argan

CROWN CRAFTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts last posted its quarterly earnings data on June 8th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Crown Crafts has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Crown Crafts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CROWN CRAFTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRWS)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crown Crafts in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Crown Crafts stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CRWS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Crown Crafts

VINCE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince last released its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Vince has generated ($3.35) earnings per share over the last year. Vince has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, September 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN VINCE? (NYSE:VNCE)

MILLENDO THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Millendo Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS MILLENDO THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MLND)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Millendo Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Millendo Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MLND, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Millendo Therapeutics