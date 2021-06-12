IHUMAN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:IH)

iHuman last posted its earnings data on March 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $29.05 million during the quarter. iHuman has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS IHUMAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for iHuman in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” iHuman stock.

iHuman

CHEWY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy last posted its quarterly earnings results on June 9th, 2021. The reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm earned $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Its revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Chewy has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year. Chewy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHEWY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CHWY)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chewy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Chewy stock.

Chewy

RYB EDUCATION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:RYB)

RYB Education last announced its earnings results on May 8th, 2021. The reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. RYB Education has generated ($1.22) earnings per share over the last year. RYB Education has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN RYB EDUCATION? (NYSE:RYB)

Wall Street analysts have given RYB Education a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but RYB Education wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

MEDLEY MANAGEMENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management last released its earnings results on March 31st, 2021. The asset manager reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm earned $8.48 million during the quarter. Medley Management has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MEDLEY MANAGEMENT? (NYSE:MDLY)

Wall Street analysts have given Medley Management a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Medley Management wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.