IMPEL NEUROPHARMA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma last issued its quarterly earnings data on June 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39. Impel NeuroPharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Impel NeuroPharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, September 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IMPEL NEUROPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IMPL)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Impel NeuroPharma in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Impel NeuroPharma stock.

UNITED NATURAL FOODS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods last issued its earnings data on June 8th, 2021. The reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. United Natural Foods has generated $2.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. United Natural Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, September 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED NATURAL FOODS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UNFI)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United Natural Foods in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” United Natural Foods stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UNFI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CELCUITY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CELC)

Celcuity last issued its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Celcuity has generated ($0.92) earnings per share over the last year. Celcuity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CELCUITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CELC)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Celcuity in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Celcuity stock.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MYMD PHARMACEUTICALS? (NASDAQ:MYMD)

