How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Earnings results for Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.69.

Analyst Opinion on Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Anterix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.87%. The high price target for ATEX is $100.00 and the low price target for ATEX is $50.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix does not currently pay a dividend. Anterix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

In the past three months, Anterix insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,588,859.00 in company stock. Only 6.54% of the stock of Anterix is held by insiders. 97.20% of the stock of Anterix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX



Earnings for Anterix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.20) to ($2.09) per share. Anterix has a P/B Ratio of 3.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

