Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NASDAQ:BTX)

Earnings results for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NASDAQ:BTX)

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $1.18 million during the quarter. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NASDAQ:BTX)

Dividend Strength: Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NASDAQ:BTX)

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NASDAQ:BTX)

In the past three months, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.80% of the stock of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics is held by insiders. Only 5.69% of the stock of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NASDAQ:BTX)



The P/E ratio of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics is -5.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics is -5.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 26.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

