Earnings and Growth Analysis : Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Earnings results for Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Dividend Strength: Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Carver Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

In the past three months, Carver Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.58% of the stock of Carver Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 19.68% of the stock of Carver Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV



Carver Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 14.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

