Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

Earnings results for H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.01.

H&R Block last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.4. H&R Block has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for H&R Block in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.04%. The high price target for HRB is $28.00 and the low price target for HRB is $20.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

H&R Block has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, H&R Block has a forecasted downside of 2.0% from its current price of $25.52. H&R Block has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.97%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. H&R Block has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of H&R Block is 123.81%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, H&R Block will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.99% next year. This indicates that H&R Block will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

In the past three months, H&R Block insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.74% of the stock of H&R Block is held by insiders. 83.34% of the stock of H&R Block is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB



Earnings for H&R Block are expected to decrease by -9.47% in the coming year, from $3.38 to $3.06 per share. The P/E ratio of H&R Block is 65.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 29.95. The P/E ratio of H&R Block is 65.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 41.24. H&R Block has a PEG Ratio of 0.68. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. H&R Block has a P/B Ratio of 68.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

