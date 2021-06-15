Wall street estimates Earnings report IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Earnings results for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 06/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.26.

Analyst Opinion on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Dividend Strength: IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima does not currently pay a dividend. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

In the past three months, IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.06% of the stock of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima is held by insiders. Only 17.51% of the stock of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS



IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a P/B Ratio of 0.12. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here