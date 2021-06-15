Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Earnings results for Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 06/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Key Tronic does not currently pay a dividend. Key Tronic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Key Tronic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.00% of the stock of Key Tronic is held by insiders. 43.35% of the stock of Key Tronic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Key Tronic is 12.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 29.95. The P/E ratio of Key Tronic is 12.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 52.38. Key Tronic has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

