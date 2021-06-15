Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

Earnings results for La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 06/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

Analyst Opinion on La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for La-Z-Boy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.42%. The high price target for LZB is $46.00 and the low price target for LZB is $37.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy has a dividend yield of 1.39%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. La-Z-Boy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of La-Z-Boy is 27.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, La-Z-Boy will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.91% next year. This indicates that La-Z-Boy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

In the past three months, La-Z-Boy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of La-Z-Boy is held by insiders. 92.88% of the stock of La-Z-Boy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB



Earnings for La-Z-Boy are expected to grow by 14.80% in the coming year, from $2.50 to $2.87 per share. The P/E ratio of La-Z-Boy is 27.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 29.94. The P/E ratio of La-Z-Boy is 27.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 41.24. La-Z-Boy has a P/B Ratio of 2.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

