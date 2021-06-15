Earnings and Growth Analysis : Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Earnings results for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 06/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1.

Oracle last posted its earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company earned $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has generated $3.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. Oracle has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

28 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oracle in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.42, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.35%. The high price target for ORCL is $93.00 and the low price target for ORCL is $54.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 18 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Oracle has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.30, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 17 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.42, Oracle has a forecasted downside of 12.3% from its current price of $82.62. Oracle has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle pays a meaningful dividend of 1.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Oracle has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Oracle is 36.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Oracle will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.77% next year. This indicates that Oracle will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

In the past three months, Oracle insiders have sold 406,556.34% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $172,040.00 in company stock and sold $699,611,560.00 in company stock. 39.10% of the stock of Oracle is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 45.50% of the stock of Oracle is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL



Earnings for Oracle are expected to grow by 8.59% in the coming year, from $3.96 to $4.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Oracle is 19.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 29.94. The P/E ratio of Oracle is 19.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 52.37. Oracle has a PEG Ratio of 2.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Oracle has a P/B Ratio of 19.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

