Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Earnings results for Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.51.

Qudian last released its earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $109.37 million during the quarter. Qudian has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.4. Qudian has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Dividend Strength: Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian does not currently pay a dividend. Qudian does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Qudian (NYSE:QD)

In the past three months, Qudian insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.37% of the stock of Qudian is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Qudian (NYSE:QD



The P/E ratio of Qudian is 4.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 29.94. The P/E ratio of Qudian is 4.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 20.04. Qudian has a P/B Ratio of 0.34. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

