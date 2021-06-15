Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Earnings results for Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Rafael last released its earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $0.96 million during the quarter. Rafael has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Rafael has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Dividend Strength: Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael does not currently pay a dividend. Rafael does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

In the past three months, Rafael insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Rafael is held by insiders. Only 30.13% of the stock of Rafael is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Rafael (NYSE:RFL



The P/E ratio of Rafael is -40.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Rafael is -40.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rafael has a P/B Ratio of 5.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here