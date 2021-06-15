Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

Earnings results for StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16.

Analyst Opinion on StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for StepStone Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.78%. The high price target for STEP is $48.00 and the low price target for STEP is $26.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

StepStone Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.00, StepStone Group has a forecasted upside of 13.8% from its current price of $31.64. StepStone Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group has a dividend yield of 0.22%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. StepStone Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, StepStone Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.86% next year. This indicates that StepStone Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

In the past three months, StepStone Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $104,485,026.00 in company stock. 40.45% of the stock of StepStone Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP



Earnings for StepStone Group are expected to grow by 1.28% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $0.79 per share.

