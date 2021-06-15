How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Earnings results for Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Volt Information Sciences last issued its earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The solar energy provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $217.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.50 million. Volt Information Sciences has generated ($0.65) earnings per share over the last year. Volt Information Sciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Volt Information Sciences has a forecasted upside of 23.2% from its current price of $4.06. Volt Information Sciences has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Volt Information Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. Volt Information Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

In the past three months, Volt Information Sciences insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $55,919.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.62% of the stock of Volt Information Sciences is held by insiders. Only 25.05% of the stock of Volt Information Sciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT



Earnings for Volt Information Sciences are expected to grow by 52.63% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Volt Information Sciences is -3.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Volt Information Sciences is -3.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Volt Information Sciences has a PEG Ratio of 1.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Volt Information Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 3.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

