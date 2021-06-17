Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Earnings results for 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

51job last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 18th, 2021. The reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. 51job has generated $2.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.5. 51job has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

51job does not currently pay a dividend. 51job does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, 51job insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 42.31% of the stock of 51job is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for 51job are expected to grow by 9.84% in the coming year, from $3.15 to $3.46 per share. The P/E ratio of 51job is 31.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 29.87. The P/E ratio of 51job is 31.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 59.16. 51job has a P/B Ratio of 2.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

