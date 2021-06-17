Earnings and Growth Analysis : Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Earnings results for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.08.

Adobe last released its earnings data on March 22nd, 2021. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has generated $8.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.3. Adobe has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Adobe in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $568.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.56%. The high price target for ADBE is $650.00 and the low price target for ADBE is $500.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Adobe has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 19 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $568.13, Adobe has a forecasted upside of 4.6% from its current price of $543.33. Adobe has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe does not currently pay a dividend. Adobe does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

In the past three months, Adobe insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,638,586.00 in company stock. Only 0.23% of the stock of Adobe is held by insiders. 81.35% of the stock of Adobe is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE



Earnings for Adobe are expected to grow by 16.98% in the coming year, from $10.01 to $11.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Adobe is 47.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 29.89. The P/E ratio of Adobe is 47.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 52.08. Adobe has a PEG Ratio of 2.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Adobe has a P/B Ratio of 19.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here