Earnings and Growth Analysis : Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP)

Earnings results for Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 06/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Cellect Biotechnology last released its quarterly earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Cellect Biotechnology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cellect Biotechnology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP)

Dividend Strength: Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP)

Cellect Biotechnology does not currently pay a dividend. Cellect Biotechnology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP)

In the past three months, Cellect Biotechnology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.68% of the stock of Cellect Biotechnology is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP



The P/E ratio of Cellect Biotechnology is -2.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cellect Biotechnology is -2.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cellect Biotechnology has a P/B Ratio of 1.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here