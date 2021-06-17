Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Earnings results for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company is expected* to report earnings on 06/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

Commercial Metals last posted its earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Commercial Metals has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Commercial Metals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Commercial Metals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.47%. The high price target for CMC is $39.00 and the low price target for CMC is $21.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 7 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Commercial Metals has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.78, and is based on no buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.50, Commercial Metals has a forecasted downside of 15.5% from its current price of $31.35. Commercial Metals has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals has a dividend yield of 1.47%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Commercial Metals has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Commercial Metals is 18.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Commercial Metals will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.08% next year. This indicates that Commercial Metals will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

In the past three months, Commercial Metals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,991,680.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Commercial Metals is held by insiders. 88.78% of the stock of Commercial Metals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC



Earnings for Commercial Metals are expected to decrease by -10.49% in the coming year, from $2.67 to $2.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Commercial Metals is 14.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 29.87. The P/E ratio of Commercial Metals is 14.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 30.11. Commercial Metals has a PEG Ratio of 3.64. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Commercial Metals has a P/B Ratio of 1.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here