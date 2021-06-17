Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Earnings results for Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 06/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Dynagas LNG Partners last released its quarterly earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Dynagas LNG Partners has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.8. Dynagas LNG Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 17th, 2021.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dynagas LNG Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.66%. The high price target for DLNG is $3.00 and the low price target for DLNG is $3.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dynagas LNG Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.00, Dynagas LNG Partners has a forecasted downside of 0.7% from its current price of $3.02. Dynagas LNG Partners has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dynagas LNG Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Dynagas LNG Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Dynagas LNG Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.70% of the stock of Dynagas LNG Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings for Dynagas LNG Partners are expected to decrease by -9.88% in the coming year, from $0.81 to $0.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Dynagas LNG Partners is 4.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 29.87. The P/E ratio of Dynagas LNG Partners is 4.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 28.06. Dynagas LNG Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

