Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Earnings results for Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 06/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Foresight Autonomous in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 176.01%. The high price target for FRSX is $13.00 and the low price target for FRSX is $13.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous does not currently pay a dividend. Foresight Autonomous does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

In the past three months, Foresight Autonomous insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.03% of the stock of Foresight Autonomous is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX



The P/E ratio of Foresight Autonomous is -9.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Foresight Autonomous is -9.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Foresight Autonomous has a P/B Ratio of 6.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

