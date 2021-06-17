Wall street estimates Earnings report GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

Earnings results for GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 06/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

GreenTree Hospitality Group last announced its earnings results on April 13th, 2021. The reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.7. GreenTree Hospitality Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GreenTree Hospitality Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.18%. The high price target for GHG is $17.10 and the low price target for GHG is $17.10. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

GreenTree Hospitality Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.10, GreenTree Hospitality Group has a forecasted upside of 33.2% from its current price of $12.84. GreenTree Hospitality Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group does not currently pay a dividend. GreenTree Hospitality Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

In the past three months, GreenTree Hospitality Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.52% of the stock of GreenTree Hospitality Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG



Earnings for GreenTree Hospitality Group are expected to grow by 12.33% in the coming year, from $0.73 to $0.82 per share. The P/E ratio of GreenTree Hospitality Group is 34.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 29.87. The P/E ratio of GreenTree Hospitality Group is 34.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 40.79. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.49. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

