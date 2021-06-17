Earnings and Growth Analysis : Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Earnings results for Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.34.

Jabil last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company earned $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Its revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. Jabil has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, June 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jabil in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.10%. The high price target for JBL is $70.00 and the low price target for JBL is $41.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil has a dividend yield of 0.56%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Jabil has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Jabil is 91.43%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Jabil will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.06% next year. This indicates that Jabil will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

In the past three months, Jabil insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,882,148.00 in company stock. Only 2.81% of the stock of Jabil is held by insiders. 87.51% of the stock of Jabil is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Jabil (NYSE:JBL



Earnings for Jabil are expected to grow by 11.58% in the coming year, from $4.06 to $4.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Jabil is 23.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 29.90. The P/E ratio of Jabil is 23.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 52.08. Jabil has a PEG Ratio of 1.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Jabil has a P/B Ratio of 4.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

