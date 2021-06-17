How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Earnings results for LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Analyst Opinion on LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LiveXLive Media in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.92%. The high price target for LIVX is $9.00 and the low price target for LIVX is $5.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LiveXLive Media has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.75, LiveXLive Media has a forecasted upside of 40.9% from its current price of $4.79. LiveXLive Media has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media does not currently pay a dividend. LiveXLive Media does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

In the past three months, LiveXLive Media insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $54,200.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 29.60% of the stock of LiveXLive Media is held by insiders. 36.00% of the stock of LiveXLive Media is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX



Earnings for LiveXLive Media are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.52) to ($0.42) per share. The P/E ratio of LiveXLive Media is -8.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of LiveXLive Media is -8.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here