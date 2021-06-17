Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Earnings results for Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 06/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Manchester United in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.96%. The high price target for MANU is $17.00 and the low price target for MANU is $17.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Manchester United has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Manchester United has a forecasted upside of 10.0% from its current price of $15.46. Manchester United has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United has a dividend yield of 1.16%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Manchester United has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Manchester United will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.51% next year. This indicates that Manchester United will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

In the past three months, Manchester United insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 83.44% of the stock of Manchester United is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU



Earnings for Manchester United are expected to grow by 5,800.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Manchester United is -85.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Manchester United is -85.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Manchester United has a P/B Ratio of 1.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

