Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Earnings results for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Dividend Strength: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

In the past three months, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $507,876.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 21.60% of the stock of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 59.19% of the stock of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK



The P/E ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is -27.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 5.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

