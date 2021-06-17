Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE)

Earnings results for NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE)

NuZee, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Analyst Opinion on NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE)

Dividend Strength: NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE)

NuZee does not currently pay a dividend. NuZee does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE)

In the past three months, NuZee insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 39.60% of the stock of NuZee is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 8.58% of the stock of NuZee is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE



NuZee has a P/B Ratio of 7.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

