Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Earnings results for Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Dividend Strength: Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Protagenic Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

In the past three months, Protagenic Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.00% of the stock of Protagenic Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings and Valuation of Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX



The P/E ratio of Protagenic Therapeutics is -16.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

