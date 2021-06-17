Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Earnings results for Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

Analyst Opinion on Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Smith & Wesson Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.22%. The high price target for SWBI is $34.00 and the low price target for SWBI is $17.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Smith & Wesson Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.50, Smith & Wesson Brands has a forecasted upside of 19.2% from its current price of $20.55. Smith & Wesson Brands has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands has a dividend yield of 0.98%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Smith & Wesson Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Smith & Wesson Brands is 24.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Smith & Wesson Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.09% next year. This indicates that Smith & Wesson Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

In the past three months, Smith & Wesson Brands insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $25,500.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.59% of the stock of Smith & Wesson Brands is held by insiders. 56.92% of the stock of Smith & Wesson Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI



Earnings for Smith & Wesson Brands are expected to decrease by -46.99% in the coming year, from $4.15 to $2.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Smith & Wesson Brands is 12.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 29.87. The P/E ratio of Smith & Wesson Brands is 12.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 40.79. Smith & Wesson Brands has a P/B Ratio of 2.92. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here