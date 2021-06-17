Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Earnings results for The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Kroger Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 06/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.22.

Analyst Opinion on The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Kroger in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.12, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.14%. The high price target for KR is $40.00 and the low price target for KR is $28.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger pays a meaningful dividend of 1.90%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Kroger has been increasing its dividend for 14 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Kroger is 20.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Kroger will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.41% next year. This indicates that The Kroger will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

In the past three months, The Kroger insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,430,220.00 in company stock. Only 1.35% of the stock of The Kroger is held by insiders. 82.65% of the stock of The Kroger is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Kroger (NYSE:KR



Earnings for The Kroger are expected to grow by 4.24% in the coming year, from $2.83 to $2.95 per share. The P/E ratio of The Kroger is 11.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 29.89. The P/E ratio of The Kroger is 11.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 49.09. The Kroger has a PEG Ratio of 2.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Kroger has a P/B Ratio of 2.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

