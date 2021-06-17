How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

Earnings results for Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd is estimated to report earnings on 06/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.1.

Tsakos Energy Navigation last issued its earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.39. The firm earned $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year. Tsakos Energy Navigation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tsakos Energy Navigation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.38%. The high price target for TNP is $18.00 and the low price target for TNP is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tsakos Energy Navigation has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.33, Tsakos Energy Navigation has a forecasted upside of 52.4% from its current price of $8.75. Tsakos Energy Navigation has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.72%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Tsakos Energy Navigation does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Tsakos Energy Navigation is 46.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tsakos Energy Navigation will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.71% next year. This indicates that Tsakos Energy Navigation will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

In the past three months, Tsakos Energy Navigation insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Tsakos Energy Navigation is held by insiders. Only 22.65% of the stock of Tsakos Energy Navigation is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP



Earnings for Tsakos Energy Navigation are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.49) to $4.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Tsakos Energy Navigation is -8.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tsakos Energy Navigation is -8.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a P/B Ratio of 0.12. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

