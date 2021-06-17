Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Earnings results for Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Waterdrop in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.83%. The high price target for WDH is $11.80 and the low price target for WDH is $11.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop does not currently pay a dividend. Waterdrop does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

In the past three months, Waterdrop insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH



Earnings for Waterdrop are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.04) to ($0.01) per share.

